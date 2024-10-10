The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Thomas’ ‘spicy’ bikini dance with shirtless boyfriend Spencer McManes

The three-time Olympic gold medalist takes to the beach after being “cut off” from the resort bar.

Gabby Thomas reacts after winning the semifinals of the women’s 200 meter dash during day eight of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials.
Gabby Thomas is enjoying her vacation with boyfriend Spencer McManes; maybe a little too much.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter is on her offseason and traveled to the Maldives for some rest and relaxation with her man. Thomas has thoroughly documented the trip, giving us a rare glimpse into her relationship with McManes.

So far, Thomas has been enjoying her breathtaking ocean villa in her bikini, lots of meals, massages, making her own sushi, even got in an ab-flexing selfie during a workout, and failed some crazy fitness test in the resort’s wellness center.

Thomas and McManes were then apparently “cut off” after a third spicy margarita in one hour, according to Thomas, so the couple had some fun with a silly beach dance on TikTok. Thomas wore her bikini, while McManes went shirtless in his colorful trunks.

Spencer McManes and Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas
Vacation Gabby is having lots of fun.

Thomas and McManes have been together since 2022. While he was there to support her in Paris this summer, this is the most we’ve seen of McManes and Thomas together in public.

McManes is Ivy League educated, having graduated from Yale in 2017 with a bachelor’s in political science and government, per his LinkedIn. Thomas also attended an Ivy League college, graduating from Harvard University in 2019. McManes was also an athlete, playing football at Yale.

The couple live together in Austin, Texas, and share “The World’s Fastest Pug,” Rico Thee Pug.

Let’s see what Thomas and McManes do next and if they can get that fourth spicy margarita.

