A'ja Wilson, Bam Adebayo handshake melts social media with speculation (VIDEO)
It looks like A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo are enjoying their time in Paris.
During training camp for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the respective Las Vegas Aces center and the Miami Heat center were spotted hanging out, having dinner together many times.
But a video taken from the Olympic Games Paris 2024 today following the United States women's national basketball team's epic 67-66 win against France seems to have taken things to the next level.
Neither Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, nor Adebayo of the Miami Heat, have directly confirmed whether or not they are dating, but this hasn’t stopped fans from some speculating after the two were seen exchanging a special handshake after Wilson carried her team to gold.
RELATED: Sabrina Ionescu's emotional moment with Vanessa Bryant, daughters after epic win
The handshake is simple —- a very rapid low-five, then slapping hands on opposite and facing sides. But evidently, taking things to handshake territory is a significant milestone within a relationship. And because of this, fans say Wilson and Adebayo are “not beating the allegations.”
Whether Wilson and Adebayo are dating or not, Wilson has made one thing clear —- her teammates come first. During a postgame interview following the dramatic victory, she offered some words of affirmation to her Team USA teammate Kaleah Copper. When asked to describe Copper in one word, Wilson simply replied “that b*tch.”
Adebayo had an equally NSFW response to Steph Curry's unreal "night, night" sequence, scoring four three-pointers in the waning minutes to carry the USA Basketball Men's National Team to victory against France, 98-87.
"I was kind of like, ‘What the f*ck?,” Adebayo told the San Francisco Chronicle. "But then I had to remember who was shooting it."
Regardless of whether or not they are dating, one thing’s for sure —- the two certainly have a way with words.
