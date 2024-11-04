Gerrit Cole's wife may be dropping free agency hints in adorable photo
If you want to know where a big-time free agent is heading, a spouse's sway is a huge factor in that decision.
With rumors heating up of whether or not Gerrit Cole is going to test free agency and opt out of his lucrative New York Yankees contract with four years, $144 million remaining on his deal, wife Amy Crawford might have offered major clues in her latest Instagram Stories.
Holding her niece in a picture perfect photo op, Crawford, sister of former San Francisco Giants shortstop legend Brandon Crawford, is decked out in full Yankees gear with her niece Jazlyn. The original Instagram post from Brandon is originally from Oct. 24, before Cole reportedly opted out, but Amy reposted about a couple of hours ago as of this posting. (Cole and Crawford have two sons: Caden, born in 2020, and Everett, born in 2023.)
So assuming Yankees fans have forgiven Cole for not covering first base in the debacle inning that secured the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers, that seems like good news for New York fans. But wait, what about that Dodgers emblem on the bottom right? Is that a hint that Los Angeles might be in the mix?
Crawford is a former softball player at UCLA, where she and Cole met. Brandon Crawford also attended UCLA, but as a forever Giant, why is a classic Dodgers emblem so pronounced? We have so many questions.
In the end, Crawford might genuinely be sweetly reposting like any good aunt. But doing it over a week later, with her husband's up-in-the-air free agency a hot topic, the timing seems convenient.
So maybe the Dodgers vs. Yankees rivalry has crept into WAG free agency Easter eggs. Time will tell.
