Shohei Ohtani shares endearing moment with wife Mamiko Tanaka

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar is rarely seen with his spouse, let alone being so sweet to each other in a candid glimpse of them together.

Matthew Graham

Nov 1, 2024: Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani holds his dog Decoy, as he walks off the field with his wife Mamiko Tanaka.
Nov 1, 2024: Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani holds his dog Decoy, as he walks off the field with his wife Mamiko Tanaka. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

There's a new Hollywood "it" couple.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has become the darling of the City of Angels, and his wife Mamiko Tanaka has gone from rarely seen for much of the regular season to becoming a dedicated spouse, even posing for photos with adorable matching Dodgers WAGs World Series fits with Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea.

Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts
Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts before Game 3 of the World Series / Brianna Betts/Instagram

It's still hard to get a candid moment of Ohtani and Tanaka together, especially with their dog Decoy always hogging the spotlight, even getting a collector's bobblehead with Ohtani earlier in the season that turned into pandemonium at Dodgers Stadium.

Decoy continued to steal most of the show away from Tanaka during the Dodgers parade and celebration for their World Series victory over the New York Yankees, but one user was able to catch a sweet, candid moment of the the two of them together at some point backstage.

That beaming smile from Ohtani's wife is so genuine, and while it's ever so brief, with Decoy not far behind, it shows that there is a special bond between the couple that the public doesn't get to see.

While Tanaka never experienced the international stardom as her husband, she is an "absolute baller" in her own right as a former professional basketball player in Japan. She was also a very understanding wife, taking a backseat to not only Ohtani during the Dodgers celebration, but also to their dog Decoy.

In fact, if there's any true winner in this relationship, it's probably Decoy, who is always treated like royalty by Ohtani, Tanaka, or the Dodgers staff.

Mamiko Tanaka, Decoy
Nov 1, 2024: Mamiko Tanaka, wife of Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, holds their dog Decoy. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

