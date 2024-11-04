Shohei Ohtani shares endearing moment with wife Mamiko Tanaka
There's a new Hollywood "it" couple.
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has become the darling of the City of Angels, and his wife Mamiko Tanaka has gone from rarely seen for much of the regular season to becoming a dedicated spouse, even posing for photos with adorable matching Dodgers WAGs World Series fits with Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea.
RELATED: Ohtani has epic reaction taking tequila shot from Dodgers teammate
It's still hard to get a candid moment of Ohtani and Tanaka together, especially with their dog Decoy always hogging the spotlight, even getting a collector's bobblehead with Ohtani earlier in the season that turned into pandemonium at Dodgers Stadium.
Decoy continued to steal most of the show away from Tanaka during the Dodgers parade and celebration for their World Series victory over the New York Yankees, but one user was able to catch a sweet, candid moment of the the two of them together at some point backstage.
That beaming smile from Ohtani's wife is so genuine, and while it's ever so brief, with Decoy not far behind, it shows that there is a special bond between the couple that the public doesn't get to see.
RELATED: Mamiko Tanaka poses for Dodgers fans without her husband Shohei Ohtani
While Tanaka never experienced the international stardom as her husband, she is an "absolute baller" in her own right as a former professional basketball player in Japan. She was also a very understanding wife, taking a backseat to not only Ohtani during the Dodgers celebration, but also to their dog Decoy.
In fact, if there's any true winner in this relationship, it's probably Decoy, who is always treated like royalty by Ohtani, Tanaka, or the Dodgers staff.
