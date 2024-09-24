IG model Gianna Carmona enjoys Steelers game as Justin Fields rumors grow
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields has been exceeding expectations under center in the Steel City as Mike Tomlin's squad has rushed out to a 3-0 start this season. Off of the field, it seems Fields is winning big as well.
Since early 2023, Fields has been linked to Instagram model Gianna Carmona after the pair went on a trip to Turks and Caicos together.
The two are rumored to be dating, but it has yet to be confirmed.
For people who believe the two are official, fuel was added to the fire when Carmona snapped a photo from Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon and shared it with her more than 10,000 Instagram followers.
Carmona previously shared photos from Chicago Bears games, where Fields played before he was traded to the Steelers.
Along with her strong following on Instagram, Carmona boasts over 27,000 followers on TikTok.
Carmona played volleyball at Towson University and majored in Business.
Up next for the Steelers is a trip to Indianapolis to take on the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff for the Week 4 showdown on Sunday, September 29, is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.
We'll have to see if Carmona makes the trip.
