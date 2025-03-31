Ciara, Russell Wilson go Gotham in all-black matching Batman-like fits
Ciara and Russell Wilson are super excited to be headed to New York. On Sunday, they stepped out in some very Gotham-like matching fits like something out of a Batman movie.
Wilson signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants after just one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 36-year-old, 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback will be entering his 14th season in the league.
After meeting the new head coach with an awkward hug, Ciara upstaged her man in his first official team photo. They then a New York Knicks game where they posed with a super tall Karl-Anthony Towns towering over them.
Since then, Ciara has been repping NY with a bathrobe dance in a Giants hat, and then an odd workout video in a Yankees cap. The couple then stepped out for a charity event where Ciara wowed in a black superhero-like cocktail dress.
She’d pose with her Bruce Wayne-like man Wilson in his black suit.
The couple did once dress up as Batman and Catwoman for Halloween, so this Gotham theme makes sense. Wilson’s former teammate Najee Harris even commented during the season that Wilson’s pregame fit looked like Bruce Wayne.
Now that they are in”Gotham” New York City, maybe there will be more Batman-like fits?