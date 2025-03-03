The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steelers QB Russell Wilson dresses up as cowboy for daddy-daughter dance duo

Dad and daughter are too adorable as mom Ciara films them in their spectacular outfits on the way to the dance.

AFC quarterback Russell Wilson (3) of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse.
AFC quarterback Russell Wilson (3) of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara have had many adorable moments recently, but Wilson’s cowboy-themed daddy-daughter dance with his 7-year-old Sienna Princess may be the cutest yet.

While Wilson’s NFL future is up in the air with the Pittsburgh Steelers and him likely not returning, the 36-year-old is enjoying is offseason with his wife and the kids.

He and Ciara, 39, hit up New Orleans, Louisiana, for the Super Bowl where she crushed him in a leather miniskirt at a party before they returned home for a family Valentine’s Day photo followed by an intimate dance between husband and wife.

The Wilson family
The whole family at the Pro Bowl. / Ciara/Instagram

Speaking of dancing, while Ciara got busy dropping a new song and a fire fit with rapper Tyga, Wilson had his own special fit on to go to a dance with his daughter while decked out in a full black cowboys fit. Sienna, meanwhile, went pink cowgirl for a “Denim & Diamonds” theme.

Wow, simply adorable.

Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016 and have four kids: Sienna, son Win Harrison, 4, Amora, 1, and 10-year-old Future, who she had with rapper Future, but Russ has raised as his own son.

Russ said he negotiated three daddy-daughter dances this year with Sienna and this is the third one. While dad is used to being the center of attention as a quarterback, Sienna may have found a way to get the nod standing out in the pink with the white cowboy boots.

This is a moment they’ll both never forget.

Russell Wilson and Sienna Princess
Russell Wilson/Instagram

Published
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

