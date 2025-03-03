Steelers QB Russell Wilson dresses up as cowboy for daddy-daughter dance duo
Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara have had many adorable moments recently, but Wilson’s cowboy-themed daddy-daughter dance with his 7-year-old Sienna Princess may be the cutest yet.
While Wilson’s NFL future is up in the air with the Pittsburgh Steelers and him likely not returning, the 36-year-old is enjoying is offseason with his wife and the kids.
He and Ciara, 39, hit up New Orleans, Louisiana, for the Super Bowl where she crushed him in a leather miniskirt at a party before they returned home for a family Valentine’s Day photo followed by an intimate dance between husband and wife.
Speaking of dancing, while Ciara got busy dropping a new song and a fire fit with rapper Tyga, Wilson had his own special fit on to go to a dance with his daughter while decked out in a full black cowboys fit. Sienna, meanwhile, went pink cowgirl for a “Denim & Diamonds” theme.
Wow, simply adorable.
Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016 and have four kids: Sienna, son Win Harrison, 4, Amora, 1, and 10-year-old Future, who she had with rapper Future, but Russ has raised as his own son.
Russ said he negotiated three daddy-daughter dances this year with Sienna and this is the third one. While dad is used to being the center of attention as a quarterback, Sienna may have found a way to get the nod standing out in the pink with the white cowboy boots.
This is a moment they’ll both never forget.
