Ava Hunt slays in yellow miniskirt NYE stunner following Gracie’s sunset dress
Ava Hunt finished 2024 with some serious fireworks of a fit.
The youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and SMU Mustangs sophomore cheerleader has had a year to remember from her cheerleader trio hype photo, to her latest red and black Christmas Day fit that upstaged sister Gracie Hunt, to her jaw-dropping bikini in Mexico for Christmas break.
Ava, 19, is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt. While at the same school as dad and her siblings attended, Ava had an amazing year cheering on the Mustangs to the College Football Playoff. She also got her sorority wings in Pi Betta Phi where she wore a stunning formal gown.
On New Year’s Eve, Ava dropped perhaps her fit of the year in a yellow miniskirt fire look.
Ava definitely flaunted her legs with that tiny fit.
Meanwhile, big sister Gracie, who was also in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, dropped a sizzling sunset dress look with boyfriend Cody Keith by her side.
Even Gracie’s look was outshined by Ava’s sun-level hot yellow fit.
The Chiefs don’t play a meaningful game until mid-January with the No. 1 seed, but no doubt Ava will be there and bringing the heat in 2025.
