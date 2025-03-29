The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt, sister Ava get heartwarming shared birthday wishes from mom

The two Kansas City Chiefs heiress share March 29 as their birthday and mom posted the sweetest messages for each.

Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt during Super Bowl LIX weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt during Super Bowl LIX weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt share more than both being Kansas City Chiefs heiresses: They share March 29 as their birthday.

On Saturday, Gracie turned 26 while Ava turned 19.

The two were inseparable on game days for the Chiefs like their fit off for a road game, and their wild confetti celebration when the Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game over the Buffalo Bills, or their dueling leather looks while taking in an FC Dallas MLS game.

While Gracie is a former Miss Kansas and a team executive for Kansas City, Ava is a college student and SMU Mustangs cheerleader (Gracie also went to SMU).

Mom, Tavia Hunt, had the sweetest birthday messages for both girls with longs= messages and lots of pictures. First, her oldest daughter and oldest of her three kids in Gracie:

And then her youngest, Ava.

That’s one proud mom with heartwarming posts for each girl that she really took time to craft.

Clark and Tavia have been married since 1993 and also have son Knobel, 22.

While they are a busy family, the Hunts do try and get together for trips like their recent one to Cabo during Ava’s spring break.

Happy birthday to both Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt.

Gracie Hunt, mom Tavia Hunt, dad Clark Hunt, sister Ava Hunt, brother Knobel Hunt
Gracie Hunt, mom Tavia Hunt, dad Clark Hunt, sister Ava Hunt, brother Knobel Hunt / Gracie Hunt/Instagram
