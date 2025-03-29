Gracie Hunt, sister Ava get heartwarming shared birthday wishes from mom
Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt share more than both being Kansas City Chiefs heiresses: They share March 29 as their birthday.
On Saturday, Gracie turned 26 while Ava turned 19.
The two were inseparable on game days for the Chiefs like their fit off for a road game, and their wild confetti celebration when the Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game over the Buffalo Bills, or their dueling leather looks while taking in an FC Dallas MLS game.
RELATED: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife shares cryptic post after ‘most challenging’ month
While Gracie is a former Miss Kansas and a team executive for Kansas City, Ava is a college student and SMU Mustangs cheerleader (Gracie also went to SMU).
Mom, Tavia Hunt, had the sweetest birthday messages for both girls with longs= messages and lots of pictures. First, her oldest daughter and oldest of her three kids in Gracie:
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s purple fit outshines crazy NFL-like workout routine
And then her youngest, Ava.
That’s one proud mom with heartwarming posts for each girl that she really took time to craft.
Clark and Tavia have been married since 1993 and also have son Knobel, 22.
While they are a busy family, the Hunts do try and get together for trips like their recent one to Cabo during Ava’s spring break.
Happy birthday to both Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt.