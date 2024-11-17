Ava Hunt, sister Gracie have Chiefs fit runway showdown at Bills rivalry game
Gracie Hunt and sister Ava Hunt both slayed their fits for Sunday’s big Kansas City Chiefs game vs. the Buffalo Bills.
Gracie, the oldest of the Chiefs heiresses at 25, returned from a week in Mexico where she rocked a dramatic new hairdo makeover and showed off her insane abs in a sheer bikini top and shorts, and then hit up the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight and won the night in a leopard-print crop top.
Ava, 19, meanwhile, was cheering on another SMU Mustangs football win and shared a behind-the-scenes look with the cheerleaders.
The two got together with the rest of the Chiefs royal family — dad and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, mom Tavia Hunt, and brother Knobel, 22 — for the showdown in Orchard Park. Gracie crushed her all-black sheer Chiefs top and leather pants, while Ava was also in a black cap and coat, but a red shirt.
Ava and Gracie always appear to compete for best fit whether it’s at a family dinner or flexing the Chiefs Super Bowl rings.
They both definitely brought the heat to Buffalo and continued their fit winning streaks together no matter who won on the field.
