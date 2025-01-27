Chiefs heiresses Gracie Hunt, Ava rock stunning fits in wild celebration together
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row. The celebration at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium led by team heiresses Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt looked like loads of fun.
The Hunt family is seeking to become the first ever to pull off a three-peat behind the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs. Team owner Clark Hunt said from the victory stage, “Chiefs Kingdom, we’re heading to New Orleans to make history.”
His daughters Gracie, 25, and Ava, 19, partied like they had won the Super Bowl after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, enjoying the moment of a fifth AFC title in seven years. The daughters, known for their fit games like Gracie’s head-to-toe red-out on Sunday, made confetti angels together on the field in their luxury looks.
That’s a lot of confetti.
Gracie is a former Miss Kansas in 2021 and a team executive, while Ava goes to school and is a SMU Mustangs cheerleader.
No doubt the Hunt girls be bringing their A+ fit games with them to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in what will be a wild scene in The Big Easy in what they hope will be more confetti angels.
