Carson Beck’s sister Kylie rocks can’t-miss fit at Miami game vs. Syracuse

The Hurricanes quarterback’s younger sister impresses with her look on Saturday.

Matt Ryan

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) looks on from the field before the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) looks on from the field before the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes were just ranked No. 2 in the country last month. Two losses later they may have played themselves out of the playoffs. His sister Kylie Beck, however, has brought her best each game with her fits including Saturday’s head-turning look vs. the Syracuse Orange.

Carson was a Heisman favorite about halfway through the season but now has only 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the season including a four-interception game, and no touchdowns in a loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) warms up before a game against the Syracuse Orange at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

After transferring from the Georgia Bulldogs where he spent five years, Carson is in his first season with Miami. His sister, who was a Georgia cheerleader, also left the school after her brother. She’s now a hit on game days in her fits like her orange stunner and a Miami cheerleader look, even if she still awkwardly roots on Georgia.

Carson and Kylie in Miami / Kylie Beck/Instagram

For Syracuse game, she busted out the ‘Canes green leather pants while showing off her abs.

Kylie hopes to have more to cheer about this week as No. 18 Miami tries to get back into the College Football Playoff conversation.

Kylie Beck/Instgram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

