Carson Beck’s sister Kylie rocks can’t-miss fit at Miami game vs. Syracuse
Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes were just ranked No. 2 in the country last month. Two losses later they may have played themselves out of the playoffs. His sister Kylie Beck, however, has brought her best each game with her fits including Saturday’s head-turning look vs. the Syracuse Orange.
Carson was a Heisman favorite about halfway through the season but now has only 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the season including a four-interception game, and no touchdowns in a loss to the Louisville Cardinals.
After transferring from the Georgia Bulldogs where he spent five years, Carson is in his first season with Miami. His sister, who was a Georgia cheerleader, also left the school after her brother. She’s now a hit on game days in her fits like her orange stunner and a Miami cheerleader look, even if she still awkwardly roots on Georgia.
For Syracuse game, she busted out the ‘Canes green leather pants while showing off her abs.
Kylie hopes to have more to cheer about this week as No. 18 Miami tries to get back into the College Football Playoff conversation.
