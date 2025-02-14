Hailee Steinfeld's sultry new photo grabs Josh Allen's attention
February is proving to be an exciting month for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld. Allen and Steinfeld made their red carpet debut at the NFL Honors in New Orleans on Feb. 6, during which the Oscar-nominated actress flashed her engagement ring for the first time.
After the 28-year-old quarterback earned the Most Valuable Player Award at the ceremony, he thanked Steinfeld in his acceptance speech. “You’ve been my rock. You are my best friend. I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you," he said.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld upstages Josh Allen in matching black fits for NFL Honors
A week later, Steinfeld announced some major news of her own, launching a line of canned drinks called "BAngel Margarita." While she teased the new cocktail drink on Wednesday, Steinfeld posted an all-new photo with the drink on Valentine's Day.
Within four minutes of Steinfeld sharing the new photo, Allen gave it a like. In preparation for the big launch, Steinfeld spoke about the couple's Valentine's Day plans in last week's issue of Beau Society. In the Feb. 14 issue, the 28-year-old opened up how Angel Margarita came to be.
She wrote, "Like most good tequila stories, it takes place in Mexico. Although, I guess you could say that the idea for Angel came to me in my house in California. Specifically, it came from my bar, this beautiful space I immediately finished and fine-tuned to create a cozy nook for hosting and making memories. The final touch? I needed a house cocktail."
While finding the right flavors took a lot of trial and error, Steinfeld couldn't be more proud of the final product. She wrote, "So what started in my home bar in Los Angeles (the city of Angels) took me to the agave fields of Jalisco, which brought us to Angel Margarita…Angel pairs with everything."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots