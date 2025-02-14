The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hailee Steinfeld's sultry new photo grabs Josh Allen's attention

Bills quarterback Josh Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, shares a new post on Valentine's Day that immediately earned his recognition.

Emily Bicks

Feb 6, 2025: Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors.
Feb 6, 2025: Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

February is proving to be an exciting month for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld. Allen and Steinfeld made their red carpet debut at the NFL Honors in New Orleans on Feb. 6, during which the Oscar-nominated actress flashed her engagement ring for the first time.

After the 28-year-old quarterback earned the Most Valuable Player Award at the ceremony, he thanked Steinfeld in his acceptance speech. “You’ve been my rock. You are my best friend. I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you," he said.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld upstages Josh Allen in matching black fits for NFL Honors

A week later, Steinfeld announced some major news of her own, launching a line of canned drinks called "BAngel Margarita." While she teased the new cocktail drink on Wednesday, Steinfeld posted an all-new photo with the drink on Valentine's Day.

Within four minutes of Steinfeld sharing the new photo, Allen gave it a like. In preparation for the big launch, Steinfeld spoke about the couple's Valentine's Day plans in last week's issue of Beau Society. In the Feb. 14 issue, the 28-year-old opened up how Angel Margarita came to be.

She wrote, "Like most good tequila stories, it takes place in Mexico. Although, I guess you could say that the idea for Angel came to me in my house in California. Specifically, it came from my bar, this beautiful space I immediately finished and fine-tuned to create a cozy nook for hosting and making memories. The final touch? I needed a house cocktail."

Hailee Steinfeld
Oct. 22, 2024: Bills quarterback Josh Allen's fiancée at her home in Los Angeles. / @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

While finding the right flavors took a lot of trial and error, Steinfeld couldn't be more proud of the final product. She wrote, "So what started in my home bar in Los Angeles (the city of Angels) took me to the agave fields of Jalisco, which brought us to Angel Margarita…Angel pairs with everything."

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates

Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show

Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit

Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike

Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Home/Relationships