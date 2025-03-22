Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld pose for rare photo at nephew's birthday party
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, are prepaing to tie the knot this offseason, according to his teammate, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins.
During an apperance on "Good Morning Football" earlier this month, Dawkins gushed over his quarterback getting married. "Josh Allen is one of those guys and he sealed that deal," Dawkins said. "And soon to come. May 31. It's happening."
In the meantime, Allen signed a massive new six-year, $330 million contract with a record-breaking $250 million guaranteed. The pay raise comes after the 28-year-old won the AP's Most Valuable Player award at the NFL Honors, during which Steinfeld revealed her engagement ring for the first time.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld's sultry new photo grabs Josh Allen's attention
While Steinfeld is incredibly busy this offseason after launching her own line of canned margarita drinks and promoting her upcoming film, "Sinners," both she and Allen make sure to carve out quality time with family.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen photo surfaces before Bills-Ravens playoff game
One day after the Oscar-nominated actress honored her mother Cheri Steinfeld's birthday, the couple headed to Northern California for Allen's nephew's birthday party. Allen's sister, Nicala Madden, shares two boys with her husband, Brayden Madden. Their eldest son, Kash, turned 2 years old on March 22.
Nicala posted several photos and videos from the fun-filled kid's event on Instagram and wrote, "What a way to bring on year 2 with our sweet Kashy Boi 🥹! We all love this sweet boy so dang much! Thanks to everyone who celebrated with us today 🎉🥰 Kash might not remember this day when he is older, but we will and we have lots of photos to show how much fun was had! 🎂."
While Steinfeld has attended numerous high-profile events lately, such as the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, she hasn't posed for a photo with Allen since the NFL honors in early February.
Speaking to People magazine last week, Steinfeld called their engagement "such a special time for so many reasons. I couldn't be more excited. I'm so happy — we're so happy — and we're just soaking in every moment."