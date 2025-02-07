NFL MVP Josh Allen sweetly calls out Hailee Steinfeld in acceptance speech
Josh Allen is the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. He was also MVP of the night with fiancée Hailee Steinfeld by his side and with his acceptance speech calling her out.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback may not have made the Super Bowl after a devastating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, but he was in New Orleans, Louisiana, and won the most prestigious award in the league. He shared the moment with Steinfeld, which made it extra special.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld wows in schoolgirl miniskirt fit in ad before Super Bowl 2025
The couple showed up at the NFL Honors 2025 awards event where they crushed on the red carpet with matching black fits, and where the actress and singer flaunted her engagement ring.
After Allen’s name was called, the two shared an epic kiss in a rare public moment of PDA. Allen then took the podium where he gave a heartfelt message for Steinfeld, saying “My fiancée Hailee, you’ve been my rock, your’re my best friend.” Watch it below.
What an amazing moment. Steinfeld, who said how proud she is of Allen recently and how great Bills Mafia is, truly looked happy for her QB man.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld teases 'something special' for Valentine's Day not for Josh Allen
Now that that’s out of the way, the MVP and Steinfeld can plan an MVP-worthy wedding together.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams