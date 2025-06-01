Hailee Steinfeld wedding dress revealed at Josh Allen ceremony, aisle walk with dad
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have made it official. The power couple's wedding date was spoiled by Allen's teammate, Dion Dawkins, who said they would be married on May 31.
Early on Saturday, photos of the wedding rehearsal made the rounds on social media, showing the two getting ready for the big day. Later in the evening, more pictures were released.
This time, we saw Steinfeld walking down the aisle with her father in her wedding dress.
Allen and Steinfeld began dating in May of 2023. The two kept things as quiet as they could, which isn't easy when both are stars in their respective fields.
Steinfeld has been acting since the age of 10 and had a breakout role in the film True Grit, in 2010. She was also one of the stars of the Disney+ series, Hawkeye, and is in the 2025 thriller, Sinners.
Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, is entering his eighth season in the NFL and has already established himself as one of the top players in Bills' history.
