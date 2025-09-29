Jake Browning’s fiancée Stephanie shares bad omen mishap for Bengals vs. Broncos
There are two Monday night games this week, but in the primetime spot will be the Cincinnati Bengals at the Denver Broncos. Bengals quarterback Jake Browning’s fiancée Stephanie Niles has a message for Cincy fans before the game, but may have had a bad omen for her man and the team in the process.
Browning has assumed the starting role for the Bengals after superstar Joe Burrow suffered a long-term turf toe injury. While he was able to get a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Browning had a miserable afternoon in a 41-10 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. He’s thrown five interceptions in two games so far.
Browning hopes the game goes better than his fiancée’s fit morning, but more on that below.
The QB met Niles while he played for the Washington Huskies. They got engaged at the end of 2024.
Niles has been a fit hit for Bengals games so far with looks like this:
Before the Bengals take on the Broncos tonight, Niles shared a selfie while sipping her iced coffee and this message: “happy gameday to bengals fans & bengals fans only.”
Do you notice something about the photo?
Well, yea, she’d later mention it: “yes i did know i had coffee on my shirt 😜 one of those days guys!!”
One of those days? Uh oh, that doesn’t bode well as an omen for Browning and the Bengals.
Niles definitely hope the day gets better and Browning and Bengals get the W tonight. She’ll no doubt change before kickoff, too.
