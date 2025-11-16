Jameis Winston has long, emotional hug with wife before Giants’ first start
Jameis Winston got the start Sunday for the New York Giants for the injured Jaxson Dart. Before the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium, he shared a special moment with his wife Breion Winston.
The 31-year-old quarterback is in his 11th NFL season and with his fourth team. He’s thrown for 154 touchdowns and 111 interceptions in his career after he was the No. 1 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015.
He was picked to start over fellow veteran Russell Wilson as Dart is in concussion protocol.
Before his first pass of the season, Winston had a tear-jerking long hug with his Breion.
What a heartwarming moment for the Winstons.
Breion and Jameis were high school sweethearts in Alabama and got married in 2020. They have two kids: Antonor Malachi Winston, born in 2018, and Taurus Allen Winston, born in 2020.
Winston hopes he can get the Giants a fourth win on the season over an angry Packers team that lost on Monday Night Football while his wife and kids are rooting him on.
