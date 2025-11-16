The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jameis Winston has long, emotional hug with wife before Giants’ first start

The NFL veteran quarterback gets his shot Sunday for New York as wife Breion cheers him on vs. the Packers.

Matt Ryan

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jameis Winston got the start Sunday for the New York Giants for the injured Jaxson Dart. Before the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium, he shared a special moment with his wife Breion Winston.

The 31-year-old quarterback is in his 11th NFL season and with his fourth team. He’s thrown for 154 touchdowns and 111 interceptions in his career after he was the No. 1 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015.

Jameis Winston
Winston after he was selected No. 1 overall by the Bucs in 2015. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

He was picked to start over fellow veteran Russell Wilson as Dart is in concussion protocol.

Before his first pass of the season, Winston had a tear-jerking long hug with his Breion.

RELATED: Russell Wilson strangely pumps himself up being Giants’ backup vs. Packers

RELATED: Jameis Winston’s hilarious fast food rankings goes viral; who’s his No. 1?

What a heartwarming moment for the Winstons.

Breion and Jameis were high school sweethearts in Alabama and got married in 2020. They have two kids: Antonor Malachi Winston, born in 2018, and Taurus Allen Winston, born in 2020.

Winston hopes he can get the Giants a fourth win on the season over an angry Packers team that lost on Monday Night Football while his wife and kids are rooting him on.

Jameis Winsto
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships