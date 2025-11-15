Russell Wilson strangely pumps himself up being Giants’ backup vs. Packers
Jaxson Dart is out Sunday for the New York Giants, but his replacement is the veteran Jameis Winston over Russell Wilson. The 36-year-old Wilson oddly pumped himself up on social media the day before the team plays at home vs. the Green Bay Packers.
The 13-year NFL vet Wilson was the team’s starter for the first three games, but went 0-3 even though he did have one 400 yard performance. After that, he came in a couple of times including where he was loudly booed after a horrendous throw.
No matter what he still has his wife and recording artist Ciara in his corner and giving him some PDA in the team parking lot in her Giants gear, and film studies with their four kids at 5:42 in the morning.
While the team is starting Winston, he’ll be the backup at MetLife Sunday. On Saturday, he shared his biggest highlight of the season in a touchdown throw to Malik Nabers vs. the Dallas Cowboys. What stood out was his pep talk to himself in the post: “ Only 8 weeks ago, a few games ago. 😤😤😤 Don’t forget what you’re capable of. Stay faithful. Stay focused. God’s plan. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”
Dart is out at least this week in concussion protocol.
Wilson could get in on Sunday and if he does they’ll need him to stay confident. You don’t win a Super Bowl without it like he did for the Seattle Seahawks.
It was just an awkward post given he’s now third string when Dart gets back. For now, he’s just one injury away and at least he’s keeping his head in the game.
