The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Russell Wilson strangely pumps himself up being Giants’ backup vs. Packers

The New York quarterback has an odd post as Jameis Winston is starting for the team on Sunday.

Matt Ryan

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jaxson Dart is out Sunday for the New York Giants, but his replacement is the veteran Jameis Winston over Russell Wilson. The 36-year-old Wilson oddly pumped himself up on social media the day before the team plays at home vs. the Green Bay Packers.

The 13-year NFL vet Wilson was the team’s starter for the first three games, but went 0-3 even though he did have one 400 yard performance. After that, he came in a couple of times including where he was loudly booed after a horrendous throw.

RELATED: Jaxson Dart has odd response to Giants' Darius Slayton's engagement to Anna Hall

No matter what he still has his wife and recording artist Ciara in his corner and giving him some PDA in the team parking lot in her Giants gear, and film studies with their four kids at 5:42 in the morning.

Russell Wilson and Ciara
Russell Wilson and Ciara / Ciara/Instagram

RELATED: Ciara brags being Russell Wilson’s wife in stunning black fit defending Giants QB

While the team is starting Winston, he’ll be the backup at MetLife Sunday. On Saturday, he shared his biggest highlight of the season in a touchdown throw to Malik Nabers vs. the Dallas Cowboys. What stood out was his pep talk to himself in the post: “ Only 8 weeks ago, a few games ago. 😤😤😤 Don’t forget what you’re capable of. Stay faithful. Stay focused. God’s plan. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson/Instagram

Dart is out at least this week in concussion protocol.

Wilson could get in on Sunday and if he does they’ll need him to stay confident. You don’t win a Super Bowl without it like he did for the Seattle Seahawks.

It was just an awkward post given he’s now third string when Dart gets back. For now, he’s just one injury away and at least he’s keeping his head in the game.

Russell Wilso
Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News