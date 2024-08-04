The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jonathan Owens loses his 's**t' rooting for Simone Biles in-flight

The GOAT American gymnast captured her third gold medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 as her husband was on a plane back to Chicago Bears training camp.

Ty Bronicel

Jun 2, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens watches his wife Simone Biles (not pictured) as she performs during day two of the women’s 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 2, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens watches his wife Simone Biles (not pictured) as she performs during day two of the women’s 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Although he couldn't be there in person, Jonathan Owens had eyes in the sky on his wife, Simone Biles, as she won her third gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday (Aug. 3)

In the case of the Biles Gold Show, we're allowing the s-word.

She now has seven gold medals at the Paris Olympics and her 10th medal overall.

It's just one more piece of Parisian flair for Owens to wear.

RELATED: Simone Biles defends husband Jonathan Owens wearing her medals

Biles nailed her final vault routine.

And she still has the balance beam and floor exercise finals Monday.

Owens will be watching via TV, laptop or cell as he resumes his life back in the States, returning to training camp with the Chicago Bears.

And good on the Bears for giving Owens time away to support Simone.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus explained why he and the team allowed Owens to fly to France.

"Just because we respect the Olympics. That is a big deal. And he’s just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that. We welcome that and it’s going to be awesome. Go USA.”

We can only imagine what Owens might have in store when Biles returns home saddled with gold.

It will go viral and it's gonna be great.

