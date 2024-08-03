Simone Biles defends husband Jonathan Owens wearing her medals
Simone Biles is coming to the defense of her husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, who has been rooting her on at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Owens has been in the crowd cheering on Biles as she led Team USA to the gymnastics team gold medal and won her second gold in the individual all-around competition.
After Biles won her first gold in Paris, Owens posted a message of support while posing alongside the GOAT and flashing her gold medal.
He wrote, "Witnessing history every time you step on the mat 😍🔥 Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it ❤️🤍💙"
After the photo, Owens began receiving backlash from rabid "fans" on social media.
Fans ripped Owens for wearing the medal, spamming the comments section with comments like, "why are you wearing it?" and "I'm annoyed that he's holding it like [be for f*cking real] it's not YOURS."
Another fan wrote, "Mr. Simone Biles, if you don’t give that woman back her medal."
One TikToker made a video criticizing Owens and Biles clapped back, explaining she put the medal on all of her family members to take photos.
“Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures. So don’t ever make assumptions,” Biles wrote.
“Like y’all are so f–ing miserable. Leave us alone.”
Case closed.
Biles will now turn her attention to individual events which begin on Saturday, August 3.
Every event will air on the NBA family of networks, with live coverage and streaming available on Peacock.
