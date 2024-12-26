Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush gives rare look at family Christmas in Florida
NFL WAG royalty Rachel Bush and her husband, Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer, enjoyed Christmas in South Beach this week after spending the past few years with the Buffalo Bills.
For the couple's daughter Aliyah, who was born in 2016, it was her first Christmas in Miami.
Rachel shared several photos of what went into making the holiday special for her daughter, sharing family traditions and some hilarious decorations that no longer make sense.
MORE: Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush's honest take on ayahuasca trips with Aaron Rodgers
First up was some Santa footprints in snow.
"It was almost 5 am when I realized we live in South Florida and this doesn't really make sense now," Rachel joked.
But, whether you are in Buffalo or Miami, Santa has to have his cookies and you need a quality Christmas tree.
Rachel shared a photo in bed with her daughter, with the caption, "Our tradition is kids can't go downstairs until the whole family is present and ready."
Smart move, because it gives "Santa" some extra time to get set up.
Eventually, she made her way downstairs to see all of the decorations and Santa's snowy footprints, while sharing an adorable moment with her father.
Nothing beats family time.
Bush and Poyer initially met after sliding into some DMs on Twitter and began dating in 2015. At the end of December 2016, the couple gave birth to a baby girl named Aliyah.
Bush and Poyer were married on February 17, 2018, in a ceremony in Jamaica.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America’s HC: Lions’ Dan Campbell’s wife reveals his surprising truck choice
Winning!: Russell Wilson, Ciara crush epic Christmas photo with kids in all-black fits
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld crushes Josh Allen at Bills Christmas party in fire-red gown
First Lady: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game