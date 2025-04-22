Josh Allen gives funny ‘Sinners’ review for fiancée Hailee Steinfeld’s hyped movie
Josh Allen has been there as much as possible for his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld during the premieres of her new movie Sinners. Now, he finally gave his review of the film.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback is used to being the MVP on the field, but off it he’s taking a back seat to the busy Steinfeld who not only starred in the the Ryan Coogler film, but was in a Super Bowl commercial, and rocked a curly look with a purple leather fit in a hair product commercial, and even crushed a magazine photo shoot in some lingerie in some steamy photos.
The 28-year-old Allen and the actress, also 28, were seen together for the Mexico City premiere where the quarterback scrambled to give her kiss, and then seen dragging their luggage through the airport like the rest of us on the way to New York for another premiere where they were seen holding hands while she rocked a fire gown.
On Tuesday, Allen was back at Bills‘ facilities for offseason workouts where he fielded questions from reporters. He was asked about the movie and Steinfeld.
“A very cool experience. I’m so excited for her, and so proud of her. It’s getting some great reviews. It’s a fantastic movie. So go watch it,” he said laughing. “I’m just there trying to support her in whatever way I can. That was her moment. I’m so glad she got to shine.”
Well there you have it. The film also stars Michael B. Jordan and critics agree on how good it is. As of this writing, it has 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. “So go watch it.”
