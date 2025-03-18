Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld goes curly in stunning purple leather fit
Josh Allen may be MVP of the NFL, but his fiancée’s face is everywhere these days, including a new funny ad and a fire fit to go with it.
The 28-year-old actress is engaged to the Buffalo Bills quarterback, who just celebrated an epic bachelor party involving Tiger Woods and a plug for his future wife’s new cocktail drink. While their wedding date was leaked by Allen’s teammate, Steinfeld and Allen like to keep their relationship as private as possible. They did, however, crush together at the NFL Honors awards night where they shared a big kiss, and stepped out in Milan, Italy, where she flaunted her engagement ring.
Steinfeld admitted in her latest issue of her newsletter Beau Society that she’s exhausted and needs “a reset” with all she’s been doing lately. Steinfeld appeared in several magazine cover shoots like her Game of Thrones look, and her business suit poses. She also has a new movie coming out in April called Sinners with Michael B. Jordan where that trailer showed some steamy scenes with Allen’s girl.
Well, she apparently had the time and energy for another ad because her latest commercial for a Nexxus hair product just dropped and she crushed in a purple leather outfit while talking about getting people “high.”
She even got the curly hair look going this time.
Steinfeld deserves a rest after all the fits she’s slayed recently.