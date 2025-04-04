Hailee Steinfeld crushes Bills QB Josh Allen in striking red gown holding hands
There are not many places where the 6-foot-5 Josh Allen will go unnoticed.
A red carpet next to his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld, starring in the new horror thriller alongside Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners," is one of those few places.
Unlike the night when the Buffalo Bills new $330 million man (with $250 million guaranteed) color-coordinated with the Hollywood star when he won his NFL MVP at "NFL Honors" with a kiss from Steinfeld, Allen very much took a backseat in attitude and style choice beside Steinfeld, who dazzled yet again in a glittery red gown.
Maybe to symbolize all of the bloody gore in the film, red was also the Beau Society founder's choice at the world premiere in Mexico City.
The 28-year-old franchise QB chose a dark suit with a matching T-shirt underneath, so more dressed down than the tux-and-tie look when it was his big night.
Steinfeld, also 28, couldn't escape the red carpet without being asked about her fiancé, who has been by her side throughout the worldwide "Sinners" marketing blitz.
"It means everything," Steinfeld told E! News about her chivalrous man. "I'm so proud of him, and everything that he does every single day, let alone during the [NFL] season. And I'm just so grateful to be able to share this with him as well. "
Allen was spotted later at the premiere screening chowing down on some popcorn, like any good moviegoer should.
Next up, if his Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins is correct, is their big wedding on May 31.
Something tells us Allen will get crushed by Steinfeld yet again with a stunning wedding dress.