The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hailee Steinfeld crushes Bills QB Josh Allen in striking red gown holding hands

Usually the NFL MVP is taking charge on the field. As his fiancée's plus-one at the 'Sinners' NYC premiere, Allen very much let Steinfeld take the lead.

Matthew Graham

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

There are not many places where the 6-foot-5 Josh Allen will go unnoticed.

A red carpet next to his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld, starring in the new horror thriller alongside Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners," is one of those few places.

RELATED: Bills QB Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld lug suitcases in airport like rest of us

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Unlike the night when the Buffalo Bills new $330 million man (with $250 million guaranteed) color-coordinated with the Hollywood star when he won his NFL MVP at "NFL Honors" with a kiss from Steinfeld, Allen very much took a backseat in attitude and style choice beside Steinfeld, who dazzled yet again in a glittery red gown.

Maybe to symbolize all of the bloody gore in the film, red was also the Beau Society founder's choice at the world premiere in Mexico City.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld rocks another can’t-miss NYC fit stepping out without Josh Allen

The 28-year-old franchise QB chose a dark suit with a matching T-shirt underneath, so more dressed down than the tux-and-tie look when it was his big night.

Steinfeld, also 28, couldn't escape the red carpet without being asked about her fiancé, who has been by her side throughout the worldwide "Sinners" marketing blitz.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld flaunts close-up of Josh Allen engagement ring winning NFL MVP

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Los Angeles, California. / IMAGO / Featureflash

"It means everything," Steinfeld told E! News about her chivalrous man. "I'm so proud of him, and everything that he does every single day, let alone during the [NFL] season. And I'm just so grateful to be able to share this with him as well. "

Allen was spotted later at the premiere screening chowing down on some popcorn, like any good moviegoer should.

Next up, if his Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins is correct, is their big wedding on May 31.

Something tells us Allen will get crushed by Steinfeld yet again with a stunning wedding dress.

Hailee Steinfeld
Sept. 13, 2024: Bills quarterback Josh Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, makes her favorite team clear. / @haileesteinfeld/Instagram
Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion