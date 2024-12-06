Josh Allen's secret proposal detail makes Hailee Steinfeld cry
The Buffalo Bills look to win their eighth consecutive game when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 8. Before traveling to SoFi Stadium for the Week 14 matchup, Bills quarterback Josh Allen sat down for an intimate interview with none other than his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld.
Before the Bills defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football last week, Allen and the Oscar-nominated actress surprised by fans by announcing their engagement on Instagram. In the latest issue of Steinfeld's newsletter, Beau Society, Allen opened up how nervous he was before getting down on one knee.
While the "Hawkeye" star noted that Allen seemed "so chill," the 6-foot-5 quarterback was anything but. "I was very nervous," he said. "I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal. It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you.
"Then multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be." Steinfeld replied, "Okay!! Crying again!!"
Steinfeld, who celebrates her 28th brithday next week, admitted that she was still very much in her feelings following "the most magical day of my life."
She opened up the newsletter, which just so happened to be Issue No. 17 by writing, "All the happy tears have just barely dried. Whenever we tell the story, look back at photos, or even say 'We’re engaged' or 'We’re getting married' I start crying.
"While I can’t wait to tell you more about the day and things we’re planning, I’m not ready quite yet. I have to hold this close for a little while longer." As for Allen, he's still counting his lucky stars that Steinfeld said yes.
He said, "It feels unbelievable to be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy."
