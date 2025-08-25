Madison Beer, NFL QB Justin Herbert go full-couple mode with wine in hand
Justin Herbert and Madison Beer seem like they're officially an item.
After the Los Angeles Chargers franchise quarterback was recently spotted on the pop star's photo shoot or latest music video, new photos have surfaced of the two of them very much looking like they're in a relationship.
In what looks like them either going on a casual date together or arriving at a friend's pad, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter has a bottle of wine in her hand while the 27-year-old $262.5 million Chargers golden boy has some desert to compliment the vino.
As we had noted, Beer was spotted at Chargers games last season. But given it's Los Angeles where many celebrities attend Chargers and Rams games, no one thought much of it at the time. Now though, it's making fans wonder how long the two have been an item.
Beer also follows other Chargers WAGs, like kicker Cameron Dicker's, yes Dicker the Kicker, girlfriend Annie Buerk.
It seems like NFL stars are blending more and more into dating celebrities, most notably with Travis Kelce and global icon Taylor Swift, and then Josh Allen took it one step further by marrying Hailee Steinfeld.
Being a quarterback in Los Angeles, even if it is for the LA NFL team that has trouble outranking away fans at SoFi Stadium, does get Herbert instant most eligible bachelor status.
Maybe Beer has officially taken him off the market, with wine in hand.
