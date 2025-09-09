Madison Beer, NFL QB Justin Herbert caught holding hands after big Chargers win
Madison Beer and NFL quarterback Justin Herbert are a couple in every sense except confirming it officially.
The pop star was getting plenty of love from Los Angeles Chargers fans after the analytics-darling quarterback had a masterful performance in an upset NFL opener Week 1 win over their AFC West rivals and three-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 27-21, outplaying two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes in the process.
RELATED: Madison Beer, NFL QB Justin Herbert go full-couple mode with wine in hand
Well now Bolts fans are going to be absolutely giddy after photos surfaced of the happy couple holding hands over the weekend once the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year returned to Los Angeles, enjoying what looks to be another adorable date night with the Grammy nominated artist, who was smiling from ear to ear.
RELATED: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGS comments
While Beer had attended a Chargers game last season, the power couple didn't seem to officially become an item until this summer, when the 27-year-old Pro Bowler was seen hanging out at one of the "Selfish" hit-maker's photo shoots in the middle of August.
RELATED: Travis Kelce slapper Teair Tart posts Taylor Swift joke after backlash
From there, it seems like it has been game on for Herbert and Beer, 26, and if LA's $262.5 million QB1 ($133.7 million fully guaranteed) can conquer his demons for failing in the big moments, Beer might become a Chargers icon right alongside her new man.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad