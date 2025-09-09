The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Madison Beer, NFL QB Justin Herbert caught holding hands after big Chargers win

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback had a huge win in Brazil, and Herbert celebrated back in LA with his rumored girlfriend, pop star Madison Beer.

Madison Beer and NFL quarterback Justin Herbert are a couple in every sense except confirming it officially.

The pop star was getting plenty of love from Los Angeles Chargers fans after the analytics-darling quarterback had a masterful performance in an upset NFL opener Week 1 win over their AFC West rivals and three-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 27-21, outplaying two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes in the process.

Well now Bolts fans are going to be absolutely giddy after photos surfaced of the happy couple holding hands over the weekend once the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year returned to Los Angeles, enjoying what looks to be another adorable date night with the Grammy nominated artist, who was smiling from ear to ear.

While Beer had attended a Chargers game last season, the power couple didn't seem to officially become an item until this summer, when the 27-year-old Pro Bowler was seen hanging out at one of the "Selfish" hit-maker's photo shoots in the middle of August.

From there, it seems like it has been game on for Herbert and Beer, 26, and if LA's $262.5 million QB1 ($133.7 million fully guaranteed) can conquer his demons for failing in the big moments, Beer might become a Chargers icon right alongside her new man.

