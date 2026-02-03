Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Milan Private Jet Flex

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are almost here and the athletes have arrived in Italy. Jake Paul’s famous Dutch speed skater fiancée Jutta Leerdam certainly turned heads with her private jet flex and Olympic fit before Opening Ceremony.

Leerdam will try and get her first gold for the Netherlands after she took home silver in the 2022 Beijing Games. She’s already a seven-time world champion.

Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands receives the gold medal for the women’s 1000m during the ISU Speedskating World Cup at Utah Olympic Oval. | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Her YouTuber turned pro boxer boyfriend Paul went crazy watching her win No. 7 last year.

The couple got engaged in March in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam, 27, a giant diamond ring.

Leerdam went viral with her dress when Paul fought Mike Tyson back in November of 2024, but wasn’t able to be there because of competition when Paul broke his jaw and was knocked out by Anthony Joshua.

No doubt, Paul will be posting and rooting on Leerdam for the Milano Cortina Games.

He even flew her out on his baller private jet that’s way bigger than Floyd Mayweather’s.

Leerdam flaunts private jet lifestyle on way to Olympics

Her Olympic fit stands out in Milan

Upon arrival in Milan, Leerdam wowed in her athletic fit with the Netherlands orange while posing with the Olympic rings. She wrote, “Hi, Olympic Games. ✨🤍💥.”

Leerdam will no doubt be an Olympian to watch and one of the most viral at the 2026 Games.

Opening Ceremony is Friday, February 6, with speed skating events starting on February 7.

Whether or not she takes home gold in Italy, Leerdam is clearly winning at life.

Nov 23, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CANADA; Jutta Leerdam of Nederlands takes the podium in the women's 500m during the ISU Speedskating World Cup at Calgary Olympic Oval. | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

