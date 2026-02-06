Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Skips Olympics Opening Ceremony, Posts In Bed

No doubt Jutta Leerdam will be one of the faces of the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Dutch speed skater’s face wasn’t anywhere to be found, though, at the Milano Cortina Games Opening Ceremony with the rest of Team Netherlands. She instead was in bed resting up.

The 27-year-old Leerdam will try and get her first gold for the Netherlands after she took home silver in the 2022 Beijing Games. She’s already a seven-time world champion.

Nov 14, 2025; Kearns, Utah, UNITED STATES; Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands receives the gold medal for the women’s 1000m during the ISU Speedskating World Cup at Utah Olympic Oval. | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

No doubt her famous YouTuber turned professional boxing fiancé Jake Paul will be rooting her on like he did when she took home championship No. 7.

Leerdam flexed arriving on Paul’s private jet to Italy and then turning heads in her Olympics Netherlands fit. She then got to work on the ice.

Leerdam doesn’t compete until February 9 in her signature 1000m event.

Instead of going to the Opening Ceremony in the San Siro Stadium (Stadio Giuseppe Meazza) in Milan, Leerdam was supporting her teammates from the comforts of her bed.

Jutta Leerdam watching the Netherlands at Opening Ceremony. | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

Her love story

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023. She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.

Jutta Leerdam at Paul vs. Tyson from Cowboys Stadium. | Betr/X

Leerdam and Paul got engaged in March in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam, 27,a giant diamond ring.

She’ll have to remove that ring when she competes or it may hold her back in an event where every split second matters.

Jutta Leerdam of Nederlands competes in the women's 500m during the ISU Speedskating World Cup at Calgary Olympic Oval. | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

