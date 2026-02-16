Jutta Leerdam’s Viral Fit Unzip Moment After Olympic Gold Could Earn Her Crazy Amount

Jutta Leerdam went viral at the 2026 Winter Olympics for many reasons. One viral fit move the Dutch speed skater made after winning her first gold medal could earn her a staggering amount of money.

The 27-year-old seven-time world champion won her signature event the 1000m race with an Olympic record time, and was a moment she’ll never forget. Her famous fiancé Jake Paul even broke down in tears.

Feb 9, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands reacts after winning gold in the women's speed skating 1000m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Before all that happened, Leerdam caused a stir when she flexed her private jet flight to Italy, and then really created scrutiny for herself when she skipped the Opening Ceremony with the Netherlands and instead posted from her bed.

She’d become a hero of the Milano Cortina Games, however, with that gold and then added a silver — almost a gold — in the 500m.

She’d also go viral spending time with Paul at the Olympic village and taking her gold medal wherever she went.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam after she won gold. | Jake Paul/Instagram

The golden unzip moment

It was this moment, though, after she won gold when she unzipped her uniform and revealed her sports bra that could earn her some serious money.

Feb 9, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands reacts after winning gold in the women's speed skating 1000m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

How much it could be worth

According to an expert the Toronto Sun cited from a Dutch newspaper, Leerdam could make $1 million off that moment alone from Nike.

“According to Fredereique de Laat, founder of Branthlete — a marketing agency specializing in female athlete advertising — the 27-year-old Dutchwoman could be heavily compensated through her brand deal.”

“With Nike, I suspect you’re looking at a figure of over a million,” de Laat told said.

She can earn even more based on her huge social media following (6.3M on Instagram alone) for sponsored posts with another expert saying up to $100k per post.

Nike is definitely all in on the Leerdam marketing right now, too, posting this after she won:

It was a golden Olympics for Leerdam that could pay out even more since her moment went viral with Nike. Her soon-to-be husband Paul is certainly an expert when it comes to brand marketing.

Leerdam’s unzip could be her best move of the Olympics. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

