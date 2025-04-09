The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant has ideal Kobe tribute at famous zoo with daughters

The widow of Kobe Bryant has an epic pose with her two youngest daughters at the San Diego Zoo.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant and her family watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Vanessa Bryant and her family watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Vanessa Bryant and her youngest two daughters took a trip for a fun day at the San Diego Zoo, and took an epic photo while there.

The widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant has had many adorable mother-daughter moments of late like her taking in a USC Trojans women’s basketball game with her oldest daughter Natalia, 22, and then a family ski trip where she matched Natalia in an all-black fit while daughters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, hung out with Pau Gasol’s two kids in matching pink boots.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant
Vanessa and Natalia / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

After the UConn Huskies won the women’s national championship in basketball this past Sunday, Vanessa had a sweet tribute for daugter Gigi, who tragically died with her dad on that fateful day in 2020, and would’ve been a freshman in college at what she hoped was her dream school as a Husky.

Next up was a trip to the zoo where she shared a video on her Instagram with many adorable moments like the girls being mesmerized by the animals swimming.

Bianka and Capri
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

And looking at the bees and the honey:

Bianka and Capri Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

And of course the snakes. They have that “Black Mamba” blood from dad and it is “The Year of the Snake” in Chinese New Year, and as such, Vanessa and her daughters took an amazing photo with a snake skeleton in the background as a tribute to dad Kobe.

Vanessa Bryant and daughters
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

That’s amazing. And the girls look just like their dad, too.

Vanessa is wearing some Chuck’s though, not Kobes “Year of the Mamba” shoes, which would’ve been perfect. She can get away with it, though.

What an amazing family day for Vanessa and her adorable little girls in what’s been a year full of sweet memories.

Sabrina Ionescu, Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant
Sabrina Ionescu/Instagram
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

