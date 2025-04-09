Vanessa Bryant has ideal Kobe tribute at famous zoo with daughters
Vanessa Bryant and her youngest two daughters took a trip for a fun day at the San Diego Zoo, and took an epic photo while there.
The widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant has had many adorable mother-daughter moments of late like her taking in a USC Trojans women’s basketball game with her oldest daughter Natalia, 22, and then a family ski trip where she matched Natalia in an all-black fit while daughters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, hung out with Pau Gasol’s two kids in matching pink boots.
After the UConn Huskies won the women’s national championship in basketball this past Sunday, Vanessa had a sweet tribute for daugter Gigi, who tragically died with her dad on that fateful day in 2020, and would’ve been a freshman in college at what she hoped was her dream school as a Husky.
Next up was a trip to the zoo where she shared a video on her Instagram with many adorable moments like the girls being mesmerized by the animals swimming.
And looking at the bees and the honey:
And of course the snakes. They have that “Black Mamba” blood from dad and it is “The Year of the Snake” in Chinese New Year, and as such, Vanessa and her daughters took an amazing photo with a snake skeleton in the background as a tribute to dad Kobe.
That’s amazing. And the girls look just like their dad, too.
Vanessa is wearing some Chuck’s though, not Kobes “Year of the Mamba” shoes, which would’ve been perfect. She can get away with it, though.
What an amazing family day for Vanessa and her adorable little girls in what’s been a year full of sweet memories.