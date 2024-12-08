Kristin Juszczyk goes ‘risky business with heels’ for 49ers fit vs. Bears
Kristin Juszyzyk is back in sunny California and away from the “cursed” snow fits for a jaw-dropping look.
The wife of San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk and famed fashion designer has dropped fit hits all season like her sheer crop top that made her hard to miss in the stadium, and her ab-rocking, high-slit look when she ripped a shirt in half, to her Super Bowl shirt turned into a revealing top.
With hits like these, it’s no wonder the viral designer already has quite the client list: Taylor Swift, Livvy Dunne, Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles, and Olivia Culpo, to name a few.
Kristin had been rocking the custom snow suits for the last two games in Green Bay and Buffalo, but after losing both she said she was going to “burn” the outfits. On Sunday vs. the Chicago Bears, she brought back the fire design by revealing her legs after turning a 49ers shirt into a vest jacket with a white dress shirt like she was Tom Cruise in Risky Business but with heels.
That’s a winning look again.
Kyle and Kristin have been married since 2019 after dating for five years.
While the 49ers have had a disappointing season, Kristin has been a bright spot with her looks like Sunday’s “Risky Business” fit.
