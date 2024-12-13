Kristin Juszczyk slays in 'Matrix'-like 49ers custom crop top, high-slit black skirt
Kristin Juszczyk is bringing out the black for the San Francisco 49ers game Thursday night hoping it’s not their season funeral vs. the division rival Los Angeles Rams.
The 30-year-old wife of 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk and famed fashion designer of game day fits was finally able to ditch the “cursed” custom snow suits last week for a fire Risky Business look in heels in what was not only a winner for her, but a win for the team.
With the game on primetime on Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football, Juszczyk is bringing the fire with her latest look to Levi’s Stadium. The mad scientist of fashion took a 49ers sweatshirt and turned it into a Matrix-like custom crop top jaw-dropper. She said on the video, “Just when you think I couldn’t get more extra…”
That fit certainly went the “extra” mile and she looks “extra”ordinary in it.
While the 49ers have struggled to a 6-7 record on the season after making it to and barely losing the Super Bowl in overtime last season, Kristin has certainly been a bright spot to talk about.
If the team plays anywhere near how she looks in this fit, they’ll be 7-7 and still alive on the season after tonight.
