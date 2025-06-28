The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kyrie Irving's daughter looks all grown-up in Paige Bueckers' jersey at Wings game

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has a daddy-daughter date night with Azuri while supporting the Dallas Wings against the Indiana Fever.

Emily Bicks

Feb 8, 2025: Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving at the American Airlines Center.
Feb 8, 2025: Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
With Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark set to compete against Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers for the first time in the WNBA on June 27, the highly-anticipated matchup was moved to the American Airlines Arena.

Sitting courtside to watch the Fever-Wings showdown on Thursday night, Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving and his nine-year-old daughter, Azuri.

While Clark, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick and Rookie of the Year winner didn't play, Irving and his eldest child made it clear they were they to support Bueckers, the 2025 No. 1 overall pick.

Paige Bueckers, Kyrie Irving
Jun 27, 2025: Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving talks with Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While Dallas erased a 23-point deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter, the Fever held on to win 94-86. Bueckers scored a team-high 27 points with 6.0 assists, 1.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals.

While Irving kept his Bueckers' jersey over his shoulder, his daughter rocked the No. 5 with a huge smile on her face.

Fas couldn't believe how grown up Azuri looked and commented on how she has the same smile as her 33-year-old father. Azuri's mother is Andrea Wilson, a former Miss Texas United States.

Irving rarely posts about his private life on Instagram, however, fans got a rare glimpse of Azuri at the 2025 NBA All-Star game in February.

On deciding to bring his daughter to San Francisco, Irving explained to Mavericks reporter Eddie Sefko, "I was talking to her earlier on the phone and asking her do you remember your first All-Star Game? She was a little baby. And now that she’s nine, she’s able to have these memories etched in her brain a little better.”

