Travis Hunter visits Deion Sanders on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns
Travis Hunter has a special bond with his former Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and made sure to visit him after Jacksonville Jaguars minicamp as Sanders deals with health issues.
Hunter, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, considers coach “Prime” Sanders like a father figure to him. He followed him to Jackson State and then Colorado, and rode it to a Heisman Trophy where Deion was there for his big night while his real father wasn’t there.
RELATED: Jaguars’ Travis Hunter buys baller 13-room, 7.5-acre Florida mansion with wife
Deion even took Hunter to his 5000-acre Texas ranch during the bye week last season where the two went fishing.
The two were seen fishing again at the Texas ranch where Hunter wore his Jags shirt and came to see his former coach despite Deion not making it to his and Leanna Lenee’s wedding — although Shedeur Sanders stopped by in a way-too-casual fit. A video was posted of them enjoying a beautiful day on the water.
RELATED: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has surprising first post since speeding controversy
It’s a touching move by the 22-year-old Hunter as the 57-year-old coach is dealing with some big health concerns. Sanders admitted to having significant weight loss and has a history of blood clot issues and surgeries to fix them, including having two of his toes on his left foot amputated due to the clots.
It looks like a relaxing time and hopefully Coach Prime is on the mend. Hunter and Prime clearly have a special relationship they share.
