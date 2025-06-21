UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover in selfie
UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd and now Dallas Wings superstar Paige Bueckers are besties, but are they more?
The two we’re quite the tandem on the court last season leading the Huskies to their first national championship since 2016. Fudd even one-upped Bueckers as the Women’s Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.
During the 23-year-old Bueckers’ big night for the WNBA draft, Fudd was there by her side looking unrecognizable with a glam makeover, and then in a stunning sparkly black cocktail dress for the No. 1 overall pick’s after party.
Fudd has been spotted at Wings games like where she upstaged Bueckers’ Connecticut first homecoming with the fans, and Friday night when the Wings visited the Connecticut Sun again.
She even just posted a video dancing with freshman Kelis Fisher while rocking the Wings Bueckers No. 5 jersey.
The two seem inseparable. Fudd has a necklace to honor Bueckers that she was spotted wearing in a video, and the two shot an Oreo ad together while in competing pink fits.
Now, in a simple selfie while getting her hair done, Fudd showed off her iPhone case that has the words “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” on it.
A closer look.
Now, the two are besties and it could mean a best friend thing, or are they more?
The other question is did she intentionally or unintentionally share it in the mirror selfie?
Whatever the meaning behind it is and how it was shared, if it’s true, that would be amazing and awesome for them.
