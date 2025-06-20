The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday girl daughter Capri

The youngest child of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant turned 6 on Friday and was celebrated by mom.

Matt Ryan

USA; Natalia Bryant with sisters Bianka and Capri with their mother Vanessa Bryant in attendance at Dodger Stadium
USA; Natalia Bryant with sisters Bianka and Capri with their mother Vanessa Bryant in attendance at Dodger Stadium / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughter just turned 6 years old on Friday, June 20, and mom made sure to celebrate her with a touching message and the sweetest photos.

Capri was born only months before Los Angeles Lakers legend dad and sister Gianna would tragically be killed in the helicopter crash in 2020. While she didn’t know her dad or sister for long, mom Vanessa has kept her dad’s memory alive like sharing this amazing picture on Father’s Day of her pregnant with Capri.

Vanessa just took Capri and Bianka to Disneyland where mom posed with Ciara showing off her giant wedding ring while wearing dad Kobe’s awesome colored sneakers matching a Disney character. It was then off to New York City for a New York Liberty game where Capri, whose nickname is “KoKo”, stole the show posing with Coco Gauff. She also was atop the Empire State Building with her sister, Bianka.

Bianka and Capri Bryant
Bianka and Capri Bryant / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Angel Reese with the Bryant family
Angel Reese with the Bryant family after the game in New York. / WNBA/Instagram

For her big 6th birthday, mom posted the following heartwarming message for her: “Capri, we love you so much!!!! Happy 6th birthday to my sweet KoKo Bean! 💜~ Capri Kobe Bryant ~ 💜🎂🎉🫶🏽🎉”

She then shared some amazing photos with her daughter.

Capri and Vanessa
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Capri and Vanessa
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Vanessa and Capri
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

She’s growing up so fast. Somewhere dad is matching that smile seeing his youngest daughter. Happy 6th birthday to Capri Bryant.

capri
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

