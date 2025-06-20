Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday girl daughter Capri
Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughter just turned 6 years old on Friday, June 20, and mom made sure to celebrate her with a touching message and the sweetest photos.
Capri was born only months before Los Angeles Lakers legend dad and sister Gianna would tragically be killed in the helicopter crash in 2020. While she didn’t know her dad or sister for long, mom Vanessa has kept her dad’s memory alive like sharing this amazing picture on Father’s Day of her pregnant with Capri.
Vanessa just took Capri and Bianka to Disneyland where mom posed with Ciara showing off her giant wedding ring while wearing dad Kobe’s awesome colored sneakers matching a Disney character. It was then off to New York City for a New York Liberty game where Capri, whose nickname is “KoKo”, stole the show posing with Coco Gauff. She also was atop the Empire State Building with her sister, Bianka.
For her big 6th birthday, mom posted the following heartwarming message for her: “Capri, we love you so much!!!! Happy 6th birthday to my sweet KoKo Bean! 💜~ Capri Kobe Bryant ~ 💜🎂🎉🫶🏽🎉”
She then shared some amazing photos with her daughter.
She’s growing up so fast. Somewhere dad is matching that smile seeing his youngest daughter. Happy 6th birthday to Capri Bryant.
