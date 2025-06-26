Wings superstar Paige Bueckers supports Mavericks pick Cooper Flagg in Nike track fit
Paige Bueckers was the No. 1 pick by the Dallas Wings back in April. Now, she’ll share the city with Cooper Flagg who went No. 1 over to the Dallas Mavericks in Wednesday night’s NBA draft. Bueckers showed her support and attended the Mavs’ official draft party while rocking her Nike fit.
The Wings and Mavs put out this elite graphic right after Flagg heard his name called in Brooklyn, New York.
Bueckers, who is originally from Minnesota and came out of the national champion UConn Huskies, is already beloved in Dallas and is playing at a high level in her rookie season. She also just made headlines with “girlfriend” basketball star Azzi Fudd.
While it was about Flagg from the Duke Blue Devils on this night, Bueckers certainly got the crowd fired up at the American Airlines Arena while rocking a purple nick track fit.
It’s an exciting sports time in Dallas — at least for basketball. Bueckers and Flagg will shape the future of the WNBA and NBA respectively for years to come.
Bueckers talked on Wednesday about Flagg and expectations:
They’ve both handled them well so far. Welcome to Dallas, Cooper Flagg.
