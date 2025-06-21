Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s $3.9 million Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a historic NBA regular season for the 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder that resulted in his first Most Valuable Player Award, and what he hopes is an NBA championship and Finals MVP award after Game 7 in OKC vs. the Indiana Pacers.
The Toronto, Canada, native and man known simply as SGA is just 26 years old and is a three-time NBA All-Star.
RELATED: Steph Curry and Ayesha’s incredible $50 million Malibu mansion only has 4 bedrooms
He’s currently on a contract for five years and $179.3 million with the Thunder and is eligible for a four-year, $293 million super-max extension in the offseason, or a five-year, $380 million extension the following year.
He’s getting paid big and lives in Oklahoma where the dollar goes a lot further than many other big NBA cities. Just last year he purchased a $3.9 million 1-acre, about 7000-square-foot mansion in the Oklahoma City suburbs of Nichols Hills. It shockingly only has five bedrooms (although spacious), and six bathrooms. It does feature a luxurious master bedroom, though. See all it has to offer.
RELATED: Kevin Durant’s former luxurious Oklahoma City townhome listed for just $35
Gilgeous-Alexander lives with his wife Hailey Summers, who he married in 2024, and their 1-year-old adorable son Ares.
He doesn’t need much room, but for almost $4 million that seems like a small amount of rooms in a giant mansion in the state of Oklahoma.
Regardless, it’s a gorgeous home where he and his beautiful family live, and where SGA hopes to store an NBA championship ring soon.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day
Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC
Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant
Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey
Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate