Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s $3.9 million Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms

The NBA MVP shows how far the dollar goes in the Midwest, but his house doesn’t have as many bedrooms and bathrooms as you’d expect.

Matt Ryan

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the first half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the first half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a historic NBA regular season for the 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder that resulted in his first Most Valuable Player Award, and what he hopes is an NBA championship and Finals MVP award after Game 7 in OKC vs. the Indiana Pacers.

The Toronto, Canada, native and man known simply as SGA is just 26 years old and is a three-time NBA All-Star.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGA made his third NBA All-Star team this season.

He’s currently on a contract for five years and $179.3 million with the Thunder and is eligible for a four-year, $293 million super-max extension in the offseason, or a five-year, $380 million extension the following year.

He’s getting paid big and lives in Oklahoma where the dollar goes a lot further than many other big NBA cities. Just last year he purchased a $3.9 million 1-acre, about 7000-square-foot mansion in the Oklahoma City suburbs of Nichols Hills. It shockingly only has five bedrooms (although spacious), and six bathrooms. It does feature a luxurious master bedroom, though. See all it has to offer.

Gilgeous-Alexander lives with his wife Hailey Summers, who he married in 2024, and their 1-year-old adorable son Ares.

He doesn’t need much room, but for almost $4 million that seems like a small amount of rooms in a giant mansion in the state of Oklahoma.

Regardless, it’s a gorgeous home where he and his beautiful family live, and where SGA hopes to store an NBA championship ring soon.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

