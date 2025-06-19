The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates

The Dallas superstar throws out a stellar first pitch while her squad roots her on.

Matt Ryan

Dallas Wings point guard Paige Bueckers prepares to throw out the first pitch prior to game between the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Dallas Wings point guard Paige Bueckers prepares to throw out the first pitch prior to game between the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The WNBA’s No. 1 pick for the Dallas Wings showed off her skills in another sport on Wednesday night with the first pitch at the Texas Rangers game.

Bueckers and the Wings just picked up their second win of the season and she celebrated with a “dubski dump” of stellar photos.

RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers after game

While the 23-year-old Bueckers had to miss four games with a concussion, she’s come back strong including a 35-point game, and a fit game that never left like her jean shorts look, and her special Nike Project F.R.O.G. track suit.

For Rangers game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, Bueckers threw out the first pitch with her teammates behind her supporting her while she rocked the Texas jersey and jeans, and then crushed the pitch.

RELATED: Azzi Fudd upstages UConn bestie Paige Bueckers with fans at homecoming

What can’t she do?

Bueckers is of course the much-hyped prospect out of the national champion UConn Huskies and is clearly being embraced by Dallas.

Soon Bueckers will be joined by all accounts with the No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg in Dallas. She even had advice for Flagg on coming to Dallas.

On Wednesday, however, she was the clear star of Texas with her fit and pitch at the Rangers game,

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

