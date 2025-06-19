WNBA star Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates
The WNBA’s No. 1 pick for the Dallas Wings showed off her skills in another sport on Wednesday night with the first pitch at the Texas Rangers game.
Bueckers and the Wings just picked up their second win of the season and she celebrated with a “dubski dump” of stellar photos.
While the 23-year-old Bueckers had to miss four games with a concussion, she’s come back strong including a 35-point game, and a fit game that never left like her jean shorts look, and her special Nike Project F.R.O.G. track suit.
For Rangers game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, Bueckers threw out the first pitch with her teammates behind her supporting her while she rocked the Texas jersey and jeans, and then crushed the pitch.
What can’t she do?
Bueckers is of course the much-hyped prospect out of the national champion UConn Huskies and is clearly being embraced by Dallas.
Soon Bueckers will be joined by all accounts with the No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg in Dallas. She even had advice for Flagg on coming to Dallas.
On Wednesday, however, she was the clear star of Texas with her fit and pitch at the Rangers game,
