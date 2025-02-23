The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Landry Kiffin goes sporty shoestring crop top matching sister Presley’s vibe

The daughters of the Ole Miss Rebels football coach compete for best fit this weekend.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Landry Kiffin slayed another one of her pilates fits on Sunday while competing with younger sister Presley Kiffin for best shoestring tank looks this weekend.

The oldest daughter of Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is running her own pilates studio and has shown off a sweaty selfie with dad, and then crushed him in her ab-revealing crop top. 20-year-old Landry is also an Ole Miss student where she was a bright spot all season with her school spirited looks like her polka-dot cocktail game-day dress, and her custom Ole Miss jacket and low-cut top.

Landry Kiffin and Presley Kiffin
Landry Kiffin and Presley Kiffin / Presley Kiffin

Landry’s 18-year-old sister Presley, who is going to USC to play volleyball and crushed her full uniform look, has stole some of Landry’s thunder lately with her Daisy Dukes fit and her latest all-black shoestring tank top and jeans fit. Well, Landry dropped her own shoestring crop top on Sunday in a brown color for her latest TikTok video.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok
Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Here’s Presley’s for comparison:

Presley Kiffin
Presley Kiffin / Presley Kiffin/TikTok

While Landry’s was for a workout, Presley rocked her’s for a going out look. Who wore it better?

It’s clear both sisters are winners here and continue to represent the Kiffin name in the football offseason as they went fit-for-fit on social media.

