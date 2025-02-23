Landry Kiffin goes sporty shoestring crop top matching sister Presley’s vibe
Landry Kiffin slayed another one of her pilates fits on Sunday while competing with younger sister Presley Kiffin for best shoestring tank looks this weekend.
The oldest daughter of Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is running her own pilates studio and has shown off a sweaty selfie with dad, and then crushed him in her ab-revealing crop top. 20-year-old Landry is also an Ole Miss student where she was a bright spot all season with her school spirited looks like her polka-dot cocktail game-day dress, and her custom Ole Miss jacket and low-cut top.
Landry’s 18-year-old sister Presley, who is going to USC to play volleyball and crushed her full uniform look, has stole some of Landry’s thunder lately with her Daisy Dukes fit and her latest all-black shoestring tank top and jeans fit. Well, Landry dropped her own shoestring crop top on Sunday in a brown color for her latest TikTok video.
Here’s Presley’s for comparison:
While Landry’s was for a workout, Presley rocked her’s for a going out look. Who wore it better?
It’s clear both sisters are winners here and continue to represent the Kiffin name in the football offseason as they went fit-for-fit on social media.
