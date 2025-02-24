The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin shares daughter Presley practicing for USC volleyball with 5-word praise

The Ole Miss Rebels football coach has a proud dad moment showing off his Trojans daughter.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin watches during the second half between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi Rebels.
Mississippi Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin watches during the second half between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi Rebels. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin is a proud dad, and he’s been sharing a lot of proud dad moments lately.

The Ole Miss Rebels coach recently had the “best nite ever” with daughter Landry, 20, and her friends for a Valentine’s dinner with the girls, and enjoyed taking her pilates class despite her crushing him in her ab-revealing crop-top fit.

His son Knox, 17, along with his ex-wife Layla, who he reconciled with since being divorced in 2016, are headed to Oxford, Mississippi, to be with him and Landry. Lane hinted at recruiting his quarterback son to play football for the Rebels.

RELATED: Landry Kiffin goes sporty shoestring crop top matching sister Presley’s vibe

Landry Kiffin and Presley Kiffin
Landry Kiffin and Presley Kiffin / Presley Kiffin

Meanwhile, his younger daughter Presley, 18, is sticking in California to attend dad’s old school as a USC Trojans volleyball player — a decision he’s fully supported. Presley, who already showed off her glam, full-uniform USC volleyball pics, was seen practicing that dad shared. Lane wrote on social media, “So proud of you Pres!” He even dropped the ✌️🏐❤️💛.”

Presley Kiffin
Presley Kiffin/Instagram

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley dazzles in sparkly backless top

Presley has been making her own headlines lately for her fits off the court as well like her Daisy Dukes on a private plane to celebrate dad’s sobriety anniversary, and most recently her all-black shoestring tank top and jeans slay over this past weekend.

Presley Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Presley Kiffin and Layla Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

No doubt, on and off the volleyball court she’s making dad proud.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep

NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside

Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching

In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night

Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Relationships