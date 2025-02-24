Lane Kiffin shares daughter Presley practicing for USC volleyball with 5-word praise
Lane Kiffin is a proud dad, and he’s been sharing a lot of proud dad moments lately.
The Ole Miss Rebels coach recently had the “best nite ever” with daughter Landry, 20, and her friends for a Valentine’s dinner with the girls, and enjoyed taking her pilates class despite her crushing him in her ab-revealing crop-top fit.
His son Knox, 17, along with his ex-wife Layla, who he reconciled with since being divorced in 2016, are headed to Oxford, Mississippi, to be with him and Landry. Lane hinted at recruiting his quarterback son to play football for the Rebels.
Meanwhile, his younger daughter Presley, 18, is sticking in California to attend dad’s old school as a USC Trojans volleyball player — a decision he’s fully supported. Presley, who already showed off her glam, full-uniform USC volleyball pics, was seen practicing that dad shared. Lane wrote on social media, “So proud of you Pres!” He even dropped the ✌️🏐❤️💛.”
Presley has been making her own headlines lately for her fits off the court as well like her Daisy Dukes on a private plane to celebrate dad’s sobriety anniversary, and most recently her all-black shoestring tank top and jeans slay over this past weekend.
No doubt, on and off the volleyball court she’s making dad proud.
