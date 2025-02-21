The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri adorably impersonates dad with beard

LeBron’s 10-year-old daughter nails her impression of dad on the basketball court that has the Lakers star dying with laughter.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) poses for photos with his sons Bronny and Bryce Maximus, daughter Zhuri, wife Savannah and mother Gloria after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena.
A lot of players try to imitate LeBron James’ game on the court, but his daughter Zhuri may have nailed it the best with a hilarious impersonation of the Los Angeles Lakers star that had him dying with laughter.

While sons Bronny James, 20, of the Lakers and Bryce James, 17, with Sierra Canyon High School and future Arizona Wildcats player are living in their dad’s footsteps on the court, daughter Zhuri,10, plays volleyball and is carving her own path.

We’ve seen Zhuri with mom Savanah James in Korea doing an adorable TikTok dance video, and one on Christmas in her pajamas with mom and brother Bryce.

RELATED: Bronny James, gf Parker Whitfield attend Bryce's HS playoff game with LeBron

LeBron recently showed a video of his daughter working out with him and doing what he does.

On Friday, LeBron shared this amazing video of Zhuri on Instagram Stories with a Lakers colored beard to imitate dad where she’s demanding the ball and then beating her chest after pretending to hit a big shot.

RELATED: LeBron James gushes over wife Savannah’s insanely baller purchase

LeBron wrote on Instagram, “Not my daughter @allthingszhuri imitating me! The beard though got me weak! And he dropped a ton of rolling on the floor laughing emojis 🤣.

First Zhuri said “pass the ball.”

Zhuri James
She then shot the ball to a pretend hoop and beat her chest like dad does.

Zhuri James
And then she flexed like dad.

Zhuri James
She may be “too small” for the NBA, but Zhuri certainly nailed her impression of dad in a big day.

