Savannah James does most adorable dance with daughter Zhuri in Korea without LeBron
While LeBron James was back in California playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and pulling up on son Bryce’s high school game, his wife Savannah James and his daughter were getting their “boogie on” in Korea in the most adorable way.
The 38-year-old Savannah and the couple’s 10-year-old daughter Zhuri have slayed dances before like their Christmas pajamas TikTok with Bryce, but this time they went international in Korea.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the mother-daughter in Korea either on her business trips as Savannah’s business empire is global, but the two dancing to Earth, Wind, & Fire’s “Let’s Groove” song will melt your heart.
They definitely got the moves with the groove going on.
LeBron and Savannah have been together since they were 16 years old as he rose to stardom at St. Vincent St. Mary's High School in Ohio. The couple from Akron was married in 2013, and have three children together: LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 20, Bryce Maximus, 17, and Zhuri Nova, 10.
Bronny was drafted by the Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft to become the first-father son duo ever to play together in the league. Bryce is an Arizona Wildcats commit and is in his senior season of high school basketball at Sierra Canyon in the Los Angeles area.
While the boys were doing their thing on the court, Savannah and Zhuri boogied in Korea.
