LeBron James hosts epic birthday party for daughter before Lakers game
The stage is set for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, to make NBA history during the team's season opener on Oct. 22.
Should the younger James make his rookie debut on Tuesday night, they will become the first-ever father-son duo to play in a regular season game together.
Before the Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com area, marking LeBron's 22nd season in the NBA, the 39-year-old and his wife, Savannah James, had a major event to celebrate, their daughter Zhuri's 10th birthday.
The couple went all out for Zhuri, their youngest child and only daughter. LeBron and Savannah filled the entire hallway and kitchen of their $23 million Brentwood mansion with hundreds of balloons and streamers. Near the windows, pinks balloons wrote out Zhuri's age, "10."
RELATED: Bronny still lives in LeBron James’ massive LA compound as Lakers
LeBron posted a video of the celebartion on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Princess 👸🏾!!!!! @althingszhuri 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎."
Savannah also posted a tribute to their daughter on Instagram. She posted several photos and videos of Zhuri and wrote, "OMG😱This baby is 10 today!!!🥹🥹Happy Happy Birthday Zhuri Nova!!!🎉🎂🥳🎈🎁✨."
In the album, Zhuri is seen meeting the Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, former President Barack Obama, and singer Olivia Rodrigo.
LeBron, who also shares a son, Bryce, with Savannah, gushed over the privilege of being a girl dad in a video posted on the Lakers official Facebook page in March. “I’m one of them and wouldn't trade it for anything,” the four-time NBA champion said.
"To be able to see my daughter continue to mature and continue to get bigger and bigger and loving and loving and loving and loving every single day, it’s just super-duper cool just to see her progression in her life is just amazing.”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Texas stunner: Gabby Thomas flaunts legs in Daisy Dukes on ‘College Gameday’
Hooray!: Livvy Dunne brimming with excitement after MLB star proposes in Italy
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
FTW F1: Danica Patrick’s F1 fit in boots, miniskirt is perfect Texas salute
NFL WAG wins: Ciara steals Russell Wilson’s QB1 thunder with insane fit post