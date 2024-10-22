The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron James hosts epic birthday party for daughter before Lakers game

LeBron James, the ultiamate girl dad, made sure daughter Zhuri felt the love before he takes the court with son, Bronny, in the Lakers' season opener.

Emily Bicks

LeBron James with daughter Zhuri James at Team USA's women's gold medal game at the Olympics on Aug. 11, 2024.
LeBron James with daughter Zhuri James at Team USA's women's gold medal game at the Olympics on Aug. 11, 2024. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
In this story:

The stage is set for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, to make NBA history during the team's season opener on Oct. 22.

Should the younger James make his rookie debut on Tuesday night, they will become the first-ever father-son duo to play in a regular season game together.

Before the Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com area, marking LeBron's 22nd season in the NBA, the 39-year-old and his wife, Savannah James, had a major event to celebrate, their daughter Zhuri's 10th birthday.

The couple went all out for Zhuri, their youngest child and only daughter. LeBron and Savannah filled the entire hallway and kitchen of their $23 million Brentwood mansion with hundreds of balloons and streamers. Near the windows, pinks balloons wrote out Zhuri's age, "10."

RELATED: Bronny still lives in LeBron James’ massive LA compound as Lakers

LeBron posted a video of the celebartion on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Princess 👸🏾!!!!! @althingszhuri 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎."

LeBron James, Zhuri James
LeBron James celebrate daughter Zhuri's birthday on Oct. 22, 2024. / @KingJames/Instagram

Savannah also posted a tribute to their daughter on Instagram. She posted several photos and videos of Zhuri and wrote, "OMG😱This baby is 10 today!!!🥹🥹Happy Happy Birthday Zhuri Nova!!!🎉🎂🥳🎈🎁✨."

In the album, Zhuri is seen meeting the Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, former President Barack Obama, and singer Olivia Rodrigo.

LeBron, who also shares a son, Bryce, with Savannah, gushed over the privilege of being a girl dad in a video posted on the Lakers official Facebook page in March. “I’m one of them and wouldn't trade it for anything,” the four-time NBA champion said.

"To be able to see my daughter continue to mature and continue to get bigger and bigger and loving and loving and loving and loving every single day, it’s just super-duper cool just to see her progression in her life is just amazing.”

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Texas stunner: Gabby Thomas flaunts legs in Daisy Dukes on ‘College Gameday’

Hooray!: Livvy Dunne brimming with excitement after MLB star proposes in Italy

Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank

FTW F1: Danica Patrick’s F1 fit in boots, miniskirt is perfect Texas salute

NFL WAG wins: Ciara steals Russell Wilson’s QB1 thunder with insane fit post

Published |Modified
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Home/Relationships