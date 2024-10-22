Bronny still lives in LeBron James’ massive LA compound as Lakers
It’s a huge day in the James household on Tuesday, October 22, where everyone still lives under one (massive) roof.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will suit up for his 22nd NBA season opener, but this one will be extra special. As the Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in L.A., James will play alongside his newest teammate — his 20-year-old son Bronny James.
It’s also happens to be LeBron’s daughter Zhuri Nova’s 10th birthday. Bronny, Zuri Nova, and Bryce Maximus, 17, all still live at home with LeBron and mom Savannah James. And why not when you have a property that’s fit appropriately for the King.
The house was purchased in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2017 for $23 million and is 16,000 square feet. It features 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, a wine cellar, game room, home theater, cigar room, an indoor and outdoor gym, a pool, and of course a basketball court. Take a look at it here:
If you’re Bronny, why would you leave the comforts of home when you have this palace to come home to? There’s also enough room for some privacy with his new girlfriend Parker Whitfield.
Bronny is on a four-year, $7.9 million dollar contract with the Lakers. He definitely has money for his own place even in the insane Southern California housing market (it’s not like he couldn’t ask his billionaire dad for some extra dough either).
If Bronny has a bad game, though, is LeBron going to tell him to go to his room? Let’s see if this home is still where the heart is for Bronny when the season is over.
