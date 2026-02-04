LeBron James’ Mid-Game Kiss With Wife Savannah Goes Viral Amid Lakers Drama

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Brooklyn Nets on the road. The real story, however, was his mid-game kiss with wife Savannah that caught everyone’s attention.

The 41-year-old James is in his 23rd season in the NBA and 8th with the Lakers. He delivered the franchise a championship in 2020 for his fourth overall, but things have gotten ugly of late.

LeBron’s 23rd season in the NBA may be the last with the Lakers. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In a scathing feature ripped by ESPN's Baxter Holmes, former owner turned Lakers governor Jeanie Buss talked about James’ “outsized ego” and how she perceived him as ungrateful the team drafted son Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft with the 55th overall pick so the father and son could team up in LA.

There’s also reports he and the Lakers are likely heading for divorce.

LeBron enjoying road trip with wife

He’s definitely not heading for divorce in his personal relationship. Savannah came to watch him and son Bronny James, 21, who is also on the Lakers, play on this East Coast swing.

The couple was seen before the New York Knicks game doing some karaoking.

Lebron and Savannah at trap Karoke in Brooklyn last night ! pic.twitter.com/HTEEStjI1b — Young Prince 👑🎤 (@YoungPrince_) February 1, 2026

Mid-game moment of PDA

Then, he decided to have a special moment of PDA with her during the Nets game that caught everyone’s attention when he ran over to kiss her.

LeBron kissing his wife Savannah during the game 🥹❤️



(🎥 - @LADEig) pic.twitter.com/6x8lm359An — BronMuse (@BronMuse) February 4, 2026

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer addressed it after the game:

LeBron about his son Bronny who came in the 4th quarter by popular demand



“My wife sitting court side and us being able to have that moment for our son, it was pretty cool…” pic.twitter.com/dxpAT9AcuN — Darko Dželetović (@DarkoBasketball) February 4, 2026

What a cool moment.

LeBron had 25 points, seven assists, and three rebounds, while Bronny chipped in with four points.

No doubt, it’s a night the James family will cherish.

LeBron and Savannah have been together since high school and got married in 2013. They have sons Bronny and Bryce, 18, and daughter Zhuri, 11, together. They clearly still got it.

Savannah and LeBron | IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

