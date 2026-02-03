LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Dances in Stunning White Fit Amid Lakers Divorce Rumors

Are LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers headed for a divorce? While rumors are swirling, his wife Savannah stands out in a dance while rocking a stunning fit.

This is the 41-year-old James’ 23rd season in the NBA and 8th with the Lakers. He delivered the franchise a championship in 2020 for his fourth overall, but things have gotten ugly of late.

Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In a scathing feature dropped by ESPN's Baxter Holmes, former owner turned Lakers governor Jeanie Buss talked about James’ “outsized ego” and how she perceived him as ungrateful the team drafted son Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft with the 55th overall pick so the father and son could team up in LA.

LeBron said he didn’t care about what was written about him:

“Quite frankly, I don’t really care about articles,” he said. “I really don’t. I don’t care about stories. They don’t bother me. I’m 41 years old, and I watch golf every day. I don’t care about an article. I don’t care how somebody [feels] about me. If you know me personally and you know what I’m about, these guys know what I’m about, and that’s all [that] matters. I can care less how somebody feels about me.”

James is averaging 21.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Now it appears this is looking like his last season in LA, according to reports.

LeBron and Savannah have fun in New York amid rumors

With all that going on, he stepped out for a night with Savannah in New York, even doing some karaoke.

Lebron and Savannah at trap Karoke in Brooklyn last night ! pic.twitter.com/HTEEStjI1b — Young Prince 👑🎤 (@YoungPrince_) February 1, 2026

Savannah dances in stunning all-white fit

Savannah then was seen dancing with friends in this video below.

Her white fit certainly stood out.

Savannah James dances | Savannah James/Instagram

The James’ are building their insane dream home in LA, but will they be calling another NBA city home soon?

Savannah and LeBron | IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

