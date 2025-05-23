LeBron James’ wife Savannah reveals son Bryce’s embarrassing nickname in grad post
LeBron James and his wife Savannah James are proud parents after son Bryce graduated high school on Thursday. Savannah posted sweet pictures with her son and the family on Friday, but also revealed an embarrassing nickname for him.
Bryce, 17, had quite the senior year with Sierra Canyon High School winning the California state championship in basketball where Los Angeles Lakers superstar dad LeBron acted like he won an NBA championship, and the family took a sweet photo after the game.
RELATED: LeBron James’ 17-year-old son Bryce reveals giant new tattoo
He also just had an epic prom that left mom Savannah fighting tears, and dad giving him a $250k baller gift.
Next year Bryce will head off to be an Arizona Wildcats basketball player, but first it was all about his high school graduation.
Mom shared this message on her post: “Yesterday we celebrated @_justbryce as he walks into a new chapter of life!! 🎓✨ So proud of you and all the hard work you've done to get to this point. This is only the beginning! Keep striving to be the absolute best version of you! Love you more than words can explain and so excited to see what the future has for you!! I love you Stink!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕.”
RELATED: WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson gives LeBron James’ son Bryce awesome gift
Stink? That’s funny when you’re a little kid, but not so much at Bryce’s age with his peers. But it’s all love, no doubt, and in good fun on her post.
Savannah also shared these sweet family photos with son Bronny, 20, and daughter Zhuri, 10, with Bryce, as well as one with the whole James gang.
Congrats to Bryce, or Stink as he’s known, on his graduation in the class of 2025. Best of luck in the future.
